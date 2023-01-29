EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 17,650.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.29. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

