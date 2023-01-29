EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $771.17 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $828.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $766.15.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total transaction of $1,092,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.21.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

