EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

