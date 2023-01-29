EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.43.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

