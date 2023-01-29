EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 247.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.12 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30.

