EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 72.4% during the second quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $660.25 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $676.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.07 and its 200 day moving average is $512.67.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.