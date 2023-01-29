Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.
Euroz Hartleys Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Insider Activity
In other Euroz Hartleys Group news, insider Robert Black 310,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th.
About Euroz Hartleys Group
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.
