Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $140.00 at JMP Securities

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.04.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $137.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.85 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,382 shares of company stock worth $27,362,911. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

