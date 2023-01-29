Ethernity Chain (ERN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $394,052.87

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and $394,052.87 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00009391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

