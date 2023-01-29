Essex LLC Sells 67,210 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,673 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 67,210 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Transocean by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Transocean Price Performance

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $89,427.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 277,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,877 shares of company stock worth $340,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,682,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009,664. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.