Essex LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Essex LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IYK traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average of $197.71. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

