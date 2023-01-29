Essex LLC Sells 21,511 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Essex LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

