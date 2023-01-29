Essex LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.79. 23,798,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,812,094. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

