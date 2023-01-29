Essex LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after buying an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,277,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after purchasing an additional 224,953 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,239. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

