Essex LLC Purchases 10,145 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cassava Sciences worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Univest Sec reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $62.49.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

