Essex LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,533. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.22. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.