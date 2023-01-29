Essex LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,798 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 52,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 112,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 399,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MLPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 45,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,175. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22.

