Essex LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Essex LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.77. 6,703,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.36.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

