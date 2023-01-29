Essex LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Essex LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $324.70. 1,819,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,749. The company has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.17 and a 200-day moving average of $305.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

