Essex LLC Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.13. 2,122,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

