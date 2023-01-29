Essex LLC Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

GE traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $83.23. 7,789,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,718,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

