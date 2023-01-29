Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,129,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,509,000 after purchasing an additional 191,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,209,000 after purchasing an additional 134,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.60.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.89 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

