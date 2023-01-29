Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 204,041 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 161,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.