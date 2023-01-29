Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.99.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

