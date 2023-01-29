Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,392 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.34 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

