Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,280 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

