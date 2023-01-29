Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $5.55 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

