Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $509,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $481.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.35 and a 200-day moving average of $505.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.91 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

