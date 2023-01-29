Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $488,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

