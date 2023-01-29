Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,887 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 270,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

