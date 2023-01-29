Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after buying an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,038,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,632,000 after buying an additional 900,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $143.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.