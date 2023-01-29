ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 989,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 332,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. 124,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

