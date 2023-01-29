Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $127.44 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00008211 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,773.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00409553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.35 or 0.00783829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00095373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00577691 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00186184 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,287,491 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

