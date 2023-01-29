Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,187,000 after buying an additional 65,868 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

