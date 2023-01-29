Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,215,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,938,000 after acquiring an additional 187,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 975,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. 2,038,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,397. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.