Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

