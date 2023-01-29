Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

