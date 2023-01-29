Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD opened at $179.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.