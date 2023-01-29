Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.05 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

