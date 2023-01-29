Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $228.79 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

