Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Booking stock opened at $2,464.51 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,947.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,475.62.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

