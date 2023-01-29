Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of HYG stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83.
About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
