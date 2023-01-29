Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.