Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

BLK stock opened at $759.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $831.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

