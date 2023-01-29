Enzyme Price Up 9.7% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $24.41 or 0.00103830 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $49.77 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars.

