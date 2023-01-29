Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of EFSC opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $173.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 35.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,279,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

