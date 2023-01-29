Entergy Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Entergy stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.