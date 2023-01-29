Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion
Enfusion Stock Down 1.8 %
ENFN opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.17. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.35.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.