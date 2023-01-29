Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $42,375.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 575,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 249,621 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 321.0% in the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 43.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 150,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 115,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

ENFN opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.17. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

