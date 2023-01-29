Empower Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $830.85 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Empower has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $830.85 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003501 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00404476 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.50 or 0.28391204 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00569424 BTC.

About Empower

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.80587704 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

