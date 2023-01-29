Elrond Price Tops $45.20 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $18.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.20 or 0.00191694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002872 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00399033 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.26 or 0.28009162 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00573939 BTC.
About Elrond
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 24,931,610 coins and its circulating supply is 24,759,278 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
